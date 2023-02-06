New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

How the Beanpot will look different with new faces this year

By

From left: BC head coach Greg Brown and BU head coach Jay Pandolfo.

The first two Mondays of February at TD Garden are going to have a bit of a different feel in 2023.

When the puck drops on the 70th Beanpot on Feb. 6, it will mark the first edition of the tournament not involving at least one of two hockey legends — Boston College’s Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) and Boston University’s Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) — as a player or coach since 1964.

It certainly is a new era on the New England college hockey scene.

“The BC-BU rivalry isn’t going away, but it’s been a long time since one of those two guys wasn’t on the bench,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.), who was the associate head coach for the Terriers team that won its first Beanpot since 2015 last February.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New England college hockey power rankings: Maine joins the top 10

The majority of New England’s top Division 1 men’s teams have had some level of up-and-down results over the last two weeks. Seven of our…
Read More

How the Beanpot will look different with new faces this year

The first two Mondays of February at TD Garden are going to have a bit of a different feel this year. When the puck drops…
Read More

Standouts from Hingham’s 2OT win over Reading in semifinal of Ed Burns Tournament

WOBURN, Mass. — Everyone at the O'Brien Rink on Sunday knew 10 minutes for 3v3 play wouldn't be necessary when the semifinal between Hingham and…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter