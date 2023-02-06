From left: BC head coach Greg Brown and BU head coach Jay Pandolfo.

The first two Mondays of February at TD Garden are going to have a bit of a different feel in 2023.

When the puck drops on the 70th Beanpot on Feb. 6, it will mark the first edition of the tournament not involving at least one of two hockey legends — Boston College’s Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) and Boston University’s Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) — as a player or coach since 1964.

It certainly is a new era on the New England college hockey scene.

“The BC-BU rivalry isn’t going away, but it’s been a long time since one of those two guys wasn’t on the bench,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.), who was the associate head coach for the Terriers team that won its first Beanpot since 2015 last February.