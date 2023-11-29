BC, UMass trend upward in latest college hockey power rankings

Ryan Ufko has been impactful for UMass to start the season. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

The week of Thanksgiving featured a feast of outstanding matchups across the local Division 1 men’s college hockey scene, leading to some changes in the last November edition of our biweekly power rankings.

The recent halt of a lengthy unbeaten streak has caused yet another change in the No. 1 position, while some head-to-head games in non-conference play led to some potential “upset” results as far as placement in our previous top 10.

This edition includes the return of representation from Atlantic Hockey, as well as Hockey East and ECAC Hockey.

Here is New England Hockey Journal’s latest look at the top teams in the region.