BB&N wins girls Large School championship over Dexter

BB&N celebrates winning the NEPSAC Large School title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — With just over three minutes remaining in the third period, Buckingham Browne & Nichols hemmed Dexter Southfield in its own end, cycling the puck along the corner boards while leading with its smothering forecheck.

It’s a tactic that BB&N used all game Sunday in the Large School championship as it defended its 1-0 lead for 46:45, and earned the NEPSAC title.

Junior forward Savana Littlewood’s goal at 4:15 of the first period was the lone tally – and ultimate game-winner. The down-low, knock-in shot was a product of BB&N’s tenacity in puck battles and constant pestering of Dexter freshman goaltender Annabel Aitken.

The early offensive zone pressure caught Dexter on its heels, and BB&N was able to play shutdown hockey for the remainder of the game once gaining the opening-frame advantage.