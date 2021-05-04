Bay Stater Cole Eiserman paces Shattuck-St. Mary’s to 14-U national title

Mount Saint Charles 14-U won two pool play games then lost in the quarterfinals at USA Nationals.

EULESS, Texas — Shattuck-St. Mary’s, led offensively by Newburyport, Mass., native Cole Eiserman, won the USA Hockey 14-U National Championship at Children’s Health StarCenter on Monday morning.

The Sabres, a prep school from Faribault, Minn., defeated Bishop Kearney Selects (Rochester, N.Y.) by a score of 7-2 in Monday’s final. Shattuck lost just one game this season and was the undisputed top team in Bantam hockey from start to finish. Over the course of the six games at the national championship tournament, Shattuck outscored its opponents, 45-8.

Eiserman led the tournament in goals and overall scoring, finishing with 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points. The Eiserman name might be familiar to New England hockey fans, as three of his older brothers have played college hockey in the region. Left wing Shane Eiserman, a ’95, played for New Hampshire and was an Ottawa Senators draft pick. Defenseman William Eiserman played for UMass Lowell and Bentley, while goaltender Chris Eiserman played for SUNY-Fredonia.