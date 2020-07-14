New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Eastern Exposure in Exeter: Ranking the top 2006 prospects

By

An '06 team at the Eastern Exposure All-Star Weekend at the Rinks at Exeter

EXETER, N.H. — Many of the region’s top 2006-born prospects as well as some from outside of the region converged on the Rinks at Exeter from June 10-12 for the Eastern Exposure Hockey Group All-Star Weekend.

NHL scouts and college and prep coaches were on the bench for the two games each team competed in, plus helped with drills and small-area practices during the three-day event. Ryan Breen (New Jersey Devils), Josh Ciocco (Merrimack), Jared DeMichiel (UMass), John Gardner (Avon Old Farms), Connor Gorman (New Hampton), Tyler Helton (UConn), Jerry Keefe (Northeastern), Mike Levine (Vegas Golden Knights), Jon Lounsbury (Holy Cross), James Marcou (Harvard), Paul Pearl (Boston University) and Jason Smith (Brown) were the coaches for this age group.

The event was well-attended with a myriad of NHLPA agents scouring the rinks for tomorrow’s stars. Eastern Exposure Hockey Group, led by Matt Miles, did a great job of bringing together some top 2006 birth-year players for the viewing of agents, coaches and scouts.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Eastern Exposure in Exeter: Ranking the top 2005 prospects

EXETER, N.H. — The Eastern Exposure All-Star Weekend, held July 10-12, brought some of the country’s top 2005-born prospects to the Rinks at Exeter. While…
Read More

Mass. native Judd Brackett nabs Wild scouting post; UMass forward heads back to USHL

Judd Brackett is the new director of amateur scouting with the Minnesota Wild, it was announced Thursday. The Harwich, Mass., native had been with the…
Read More

Ivy hockey fallout: Top talent could depart Harvard, coaches lament uncertain future

The Ivy League’s announcement Wednesday that it was cancelling fall sports and not allowing any sports prior to January due to the coronavirus wasn’t much…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter