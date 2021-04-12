New England District Tournament: Top 14-U prospects

The Mount Saint Charles 14-U team celebrates its New England District title on Sunday.

There were some promising prospects in action at the New England District 14-U Tournament over the weekend at the Cyclones Arena.

Mount Saint Charles defeated Mid Fairfield Rangers, 6-3, in Sunday’s final to earn the district’s automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals later this month in Texas.

Mid Fairfield had defeated Mount Saint Charles on Saturday in round-robin play. The two teams were a notch above the rest of the competition in Hudson. Seacoast Performance Academy put up a good fight on Friday in a 3-3 tie against Mid Fairfield. The New Hampshire Avalanche were the fourth team at the district tournament.