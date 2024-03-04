Sophia Levering (17) scored the eventual game-winning goal for Nobles against Williston in the Elite 8 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That's a wrap on the girls prep hockey season.

Naturally, the season came down to the two teams that separated themselves from the pack all year long, Nobles and Williston.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs took down the back-to-back defending champion Wildcats, 3-1, to take the Elite 8 title. It marked the 11th title for legendary coach Tom Resor, the Bulldogs' first since 2020.

Nobles took over the top spot in our prep rankings after winning the Harrington Tournament before the holidays, and they never looked back, capping off an undefeated 27-0-4 season.

They outlasted St. Paul's in the quarterfinals, 4-3, thanks to a hat trick for Olivia Maffeo and stout goaltending from Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.). In the semifinals, it was Zupkofska backstopping a 1-0 shutout after Calleigh Brown (Foxboro, Mass.) scored the lone goal early in the second. In the title game, Zupkofska was at her best once again, while three different goal-scorers, including Maffeo and Sophia Levering (Westwood, Mass.) came through for the Bulldogs.

Several players from both Nobles and others had signature performances in the Elite 8.

Let's dive into this year's Chuck Vernon Elite 8 All-Tournament team and MVP.