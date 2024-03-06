All-tournament team after New Hampton’s Small School win over Groton

Caroline Thomas (28) scored the game-winning goal for New Hampton in the Small School title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

No other prep tournament had a repeat champion this year, except for the Small School bracket.

On Sunday, it was No. 2 New Hampton winning its second straight title. Not only that, but they beat Groton, this year's top seed, for the second season in a row as well. The Huskies won 2-1 this year after winning 3-1 in 2023. It was also the third straight season that New Hampton reached the championship game. In 2022, they fell to Rivers, whom they beat in the semifinals this season.

Craig Churchill's team was one of a few teams hovering around the Elite 8 bubble all season long, finishing 18-6-6.

In the championship against the Zebras, Caroline Thomas was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period to break the 1-1 tie. In the first, Reese Luber (Norwood, Mass.) opened the scoring on the power play. Vera Lee was at her best down the stretch.

In the semifinals against Rivers, the Huskies dominated from the start, winning 6-1. Luber and Kennedy Walker each scored twice, while Julia Loughlin (Scituate Mass.) had three assists. Drew Hayhurst had a goal and an assist.

Let's meet the all-tournament team.