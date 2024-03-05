All-tournament team after Kent’s Large School win over Dexter

Gio DiGiulian celebrates one of his two goals in Sunday's Large School final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When the NEPSAC boys playoff hockey brackets were released, all the attention was on the Elite 8, as it always is. It makes sense. It's the best eight teams in prep. It's the most exciting tournament. It's the biggest to win.

But the Large School field was arguably the most interesting, with all eight teams consistently vying for the Elite 8 throughout the season.

It only made sense that it was the closest championship game, with Kent winning, 3-2, after senior Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.) netted the winner with 47 seconds left.

Let's take a look at my NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School All-tournament team and MVP.