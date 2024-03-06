All-tournament team after Canterbury’s Small School win over Rivers

Logan Martel celebrates with Ryan Lucarelli during Sunday's Small School final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the start of this season, Canterbury was 61-143-25 since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign. Opposing teams looked at the Saints as an easy win on the schedule.

But head coach Paddy McCarthy diverted the team in a different direction, and it started last season. Players like Sam Ciappa, Ryan Stratton, Patrick Heslin (New Milford, Conn.) and Jake Stevens chose to go to Canterbury. Forward Ryan Lucarelli (Westport, Conn.) joined the as a freshman the season before.

The Saints posted 12 wins last season — a respectable improvement over the previous years. But the group hit their stride this season, winning 20 games with the 20th coming on Sunday in the Small School Championship.

Lots of those players mentioned above, as well as some others, showed well in the run to the Small School title.

Canterbury outscored Tilton, 7-4, in the quarterfinals before edging out Pomfret, 3-2, in the semifinals. In the championship, the Saints held Rivers' high-flying offense at bay, earning a 3-1 win.

Let's take a look at my NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Small School All-tournament team and MVP.