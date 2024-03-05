New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

All-Tournament team after BB&N’s Large School win over Dexter

Avatar photo
By

Alexsa Caron
Alexsa Caron had a 33-save shutout for BB&N in the Large School title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Talk about getting hot at the right time. 

That's what happened for BB&N and Dexter Southfield in the second half of the season after each struggled out of the gates. On Sunday, it was the No. 4 Knights who stayed hot, riding a hot goalie to a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 3 Dexter to claim the NEPSAC girls Large School title. 

Aleksa Caron (Dracut, Mass.) was sensational in net the Knights, preserving the lead after Savana Littlewood (Braintree, Mass.) scored four minutes into the game. 

Each of BB&N's previous two tournament wins was by one goal, too.

They came back to upset No. 1 Choate, 2-1, on the road in the semifinals. Bowdoin commit Meg Britt (Arlington, Mass.) tied it in the third before Harvard commit Emi Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) won it in overtime. In the quarterfinals, the Knights also erased a 1-0 deficit against Thayer, outlasting the Tigers in a 3-2 win. Yale commit Hannah Weyerhaeuser (Cambridge, Mass.) scored a pair in the second, and Anika Singh (Lexington, Mass.) scored the eventual game-winner in the third. 

The title run capped off a 16-10-4 season for Ed Bourget's group, who went 4-6-2 out of the gates before a 12-4-2 run to close the year.

Let's dive into this year's Patsy Odden Large School All-Tournament team and MVP. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Alexsa Caron

All-Tournament team after BB&N’s Large School win over Dexter

Talk about getting hot at the right time. That's what happened for BB&N and Dexter Southfield in the second half of the season. Each struggled…
Read More

All-tournament team after Kimball Union’s Elite 8 win over Cushing

BOSTON — It was only fitting that Kimball Union and Cushing — the two best teams in boys prep hockey — met in the championship.…
Read More
Sophia Levering

All-tournament team after Nobles’ Elite 8 win over Williston Northampton

That's a wrap on the girls prep hockey season. Naturally, the season came down to the two teams that separated themselves from the pack all…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter