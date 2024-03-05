All-Tournament team after BB&N’s Large School win over Dexter

Alexsa Caron had a 33-save shutout for BB&N in the Large School title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Talk about getting hot at the right time.

That's what happened for BB&N and Dexter Southfield in the second half of the season after each struggled out of the gates. On Sunday, it was the No. 4 Knights who stayed hot, riding a hot goalie to a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 3 Dexter to claim the NEPSAC girls Large School title.

Aleksa Caron (Dracut, Mass.) was sensational in net the Knights, preserving the lead after Savana Littlewood (Braintree, Mass.) scored four minutes into the game.

Each of BB&N's previous two tournament wins was by one goal, too.

They came back to upset No. 1 Choate, 2-1, on the road in the semifinals. Bowdoin commit Meg Britt (Arlington, Mass.) tied it in the third before Harvard commit Emi Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) won it in overtime. In the quarterfinals, the Knights also erased a 1-0 deficit against Thayer, outlasting the Tigers in a 3-2 win. Yale commit Hannah Weyerhaeuser (Cambridge, Mass.) scored a pair in the second, and Anika Singh (Lexington, Mass.) scored the eventual game-winner in the third.

The title run capped off a 16-10-4 season for Ed Bourget's group, who went 4-6-2 out of the gates before a 12-4-2 run to close the year.

Let's dive into this year's Patsy Odden Large School All-Tournament team and MVP.