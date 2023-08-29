Andon Cerbone hoisting the 2023 Clark Cup. (USHL)

Andon Cerbone experienced a lot throughout his United States Hockey League career, but the Stamford, Conn., native will never forget how that part of his hockey journey ended.

The 5-foot-9 center, who played on three teams in his USHL tenure, scored the game-winning goal 24 seconds into the third period of Game 3 of the best-of-five Clark Cup finals against the Fargo Force on May 19, helping the Youngstown Phantoms to a 1-0 series-clinching win.

It was the Phantoms’ first Clark Cup in program history.

“That is the best ending that you could ask for,” said Cerbone, who will play Division 1 hockey in the fall at Quinnipiac University. “It doesn’t get better than that. I was really excited about how my time with the USHL ended.”