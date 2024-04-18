Carter Meyer burst onto the scene with 39 points as an '09 this past winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2024-25 New England prep hockey season is far away. Heck, the most recent season wrapped up just over a month ago.

But it's always a fun exercise to look ahead. Even if the next season doesn't start for another seven months.

We will be looking at teams with a strong batch of returning players. If we were doing this story this time last year, Kimball Union would've certainly been near the top with rising seniors like Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), Sam LeDrew and Jack McMinn, as well as rising juniors like Andrew O'Sullivan (Boston, Mass.) and Corwith Simmers.

Could we end up forecasting the eventual Elite 8 champion in this story? You never know.

Prep powerhouses like Kimball Union, Cushing, Avon Old Farms and Salisbury typically always find a way to be great. In this story, I looked at some different teams.

Let's dive into a way-too-early look at some of the better teams in prep hockey next season. A lot can change between now and then.