Devon Levi headlines Northeastern, which opens as the No. 1 team in Hockey East. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The men’s Hockey East Coaches’ Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season was released Tuesday morning with Northeastern leading the way as the No. 1 team. UMass came in at No. 2, while Boston University snagged the No. 3 spot.

Last season, UMass scored the No. 1 spot in the Hockey East Coaches poll, and the Minutemen then took down UConn in the Hockey East Tournament championship.

Northeastern, which ranked fourth in the ’21-22 Coaches poll, finished the regular season first in the conference.

Let’s take a look at the complete poll and analyze how each Hockey East squad looks heading into the season. Total poll votes are listed after each team name with first-place votes in parenthesis.