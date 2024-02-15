9 takeaways from Brunswick’s 4-3 comeback win over Salisbury

Sean Gibbons tallied a goal and an assist against Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brunswick is known for being a resilient bunch. There may be no better example of that than what happened on Wednesday night.

Down two goals to red-hot Salisbury entering the third period, the Bruins rattled off four-straight goals to pull off a 4-3 win.

The rally started early in the period when senior forward Jake Minella (Darien, Conn.) picked up the rebound from sophomore defenseman Jack McCullough's (Westport, Conn.) shot and deposited it past Salisbury goalie Cooper Flemming, cutting the Crimson Knights' lead to 2-1.

Here's a full recap along with nine takeaways.