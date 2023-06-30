Gavin Cornforth spent the 2022-23 season with Dubuque in the USHL. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Massachusetts District finished No. 4 of all 12 teams at the 2023 USA Hockey Select 17 Camp, finishing 4-2-0 with three overtime wins.

I saw all three of those overtime wins, watching Sunday, Monday and Tuesday's games in person.

While Monday's game against the Pacific District was terrific, the Massachusetts District looked lethargic in Sunday's win over the Mid-American District and then again in Tuesday's win over the Northern Plains District. Still, that didn't stop the Massachusetts District from winning.

The Massachusetts District didn't really have a superstar in the three games I watched — that doesn't mean players didn't stand out over the course of my viewings.