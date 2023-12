Nick D'Olympio celebrates scoring against Hingham on Wednesday night. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In one of the best early-season matchups in boys MIAA hockey, Catholic Memorial edged Hingham, 2-1, on Wednesday night.

It was a defensive battle from start to finish, as neither team found the scoresheet until the third period.

Once the first goal was scored, things opened up a bit.

Here's a full recap of the game along with nine standout players.