9 players to watch in MIAA girls high school hockey

Lexi MacKinnon is a top player for Burlington. (Burlington Athletics)

St. Mary’s Lynn coach Frank Pagliuca has seen high school girls hockey grow exponentially in Massachusetts over the past 10 to 15 years.

He said there are many opportunities for girls, whether it is staying at a public school, going to a Catholic school or playing juniors.

“There are a lot of really good players who get labeled because they stay at their public school instead of going the prep route,” Pagliuca said. “All in all, the majority of girls are going to end up where they end up whether they go to a prep school or stay. It’s the amount of work and dedication and most importantly, the amount of talent that they have that is going to carry them to where they have to go.”

Here is a look at some of the top returning high school players across the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.