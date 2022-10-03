The Jay Pandolfo era at BU began this past weekend. (Getty Images)

A new season of Division 1 men’s college hockey is underway.

Seven New England clubs began regular-season play between Saturday and Sunday nights. The season-opening slate included a dominant start to a new era at Boston University, Hockey East preseason favorite Northeastern’s debut, and a conference series right off the bat.

The rest of the weekend featured exhibition play. There were some head-to-head action between local clubs, while the rest took on Canadian colleges that made the trip south.

The season will kick into high gear beginning Friday, but there was plenty to discuss from the opening weekend. Here’s what we learned during this past weekend of college hockey.