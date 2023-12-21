8 standouts from St. Mary’s win over Notre Dame (Hingham)

8th-grader Vanessa Hall is primed for a big year at St. Mary's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

LYNN, Mass. — In one of the premier early-season matchups in girls MIAA hockey, St. Mary's knocked off Notre Dame (Hingham), 2-0, Wednesday night.

Senior defender Kasey Litwin (Swampscott, Mass.) and freshman forward Alyssa Norden (Peabody, Mass.) each scored for the Spartans. Sophomore goaltender Megan Donato (Stoneham, Mass.) earned the shutout.

It was an entertaining game between a pair of top-five teams from our preseason rankings. Each lived up to their billing Wednesday.

Here's a full preview and eight standouts from the game.