Molly MacCurtain and Nobles fought to a 1-1 tie with BB&N on Friday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Make it two straight close calls for Nobles.

The Bulldogs (19-0-2) remain undefeated after tying BB&N (10-7-3), 1-1, on Friday. Groton took Nobles to a scoreless tie on Wednesday, too, ending the latter's 19-game win streak.

Olivia Maffeo (Canton, Mass.) scored for Nobles, and Brenna O'Reilly (Burlington, Mass.) scored for BB&N.

Here's a full recap as well as eight standouts from the game.