Both Mount Saint Charles and the Boston Jr. Eagles, New England's lone representatives at the 14U Tier 1 USA Hockey national championships, made it to the quarterfinals. Only the Jr. Eagles made it to the semifinals, falling to the Buffalo Saints, 4-1.
The Saints advanced to the championship and took down the Chicago Mission, 2-1, for the national championship.
There were plenty of standouts on both New England squads out in Plymouth, Mich.
Before we dive into the standouts, here's how each team performed.