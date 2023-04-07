Ty Hymovitz celebrates scoring in the 2023 USA Hockey 14U national tournament. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

Both Mount Saint Charles and the Boston Jr. Eagles, New England's lone representatives at the 14U Tier 1 USA Hockey national championships, made it to the quarterfinals. Only the Jr. Eagles made it to the semifinals, falling to the Buffalo Saints, 4-1.

The Saints advanced to the championship and took down the Chicago Mission, 2-1, for the national championship.

There were plenty of standouts on both New England squads out in Plymouth, Mich.

Before we dive into the standouts, here's how each team performed.