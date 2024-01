Merrimack commit Luke Goukler scored for Cushing against Salisbury. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Nine different skaters factored in on the scoresheet as Cushing knocked off Salisbury, 3-1, in a battle between two of the top teams in boys prep hockey.

Forwards Phil Aube, Luke Goukler and Kole Hyles (Newfields, NH) each scored for the Penguins (12-2-0). Marko Bilic made 29 saves, too.

Forward Jesse Allecia scored the lone goal for the Crimson Knights (7-3-0), and Cooper Flemming made 28 saves.

Here are eight standouts from the game.