Chloe Rabazzi had a strong game on defense for Burlington against Hingham. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HINGHAM, Mass. — Few teams in the MIAA are as hot as Burlington.

Fresh off their, 2-0, upset win over Malden Catholic, who handed them their only loss of the season last month, the Lady Devils toppled Hingham, 1-0, on the road on Saturday,

Seventh-grade forward Sofia Cleary scored the lone goal for Burlington, while sophomore goaltender Isa Fischer had the shutout.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.