7 uncommitted standouts from St. George’s win over St. Mark’s

Everett Baldwin led St. George's to victory on Saturday over St. Mark's. (Louis Walker III Photography)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — St. George's took down St. Mark's, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon.

It's a big win for St. George's. St. Mark's was riding the high of its pregame ceremony honoring Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Sean Farrell (Milton, Mass.), Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.) and Ian Moore (Concord, Mass.) who all went on to see time with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Head coach Allie Skelley's team pulled off the gutsy, come-from-behind win on the road.

St. George's improved to 12-2-1 and bolsters its case as one of the best teams in the region. Head coach Carl Corazzini's team fell to 9-5-0 after having won four of its last five games.

Let's dive into some uncommitted prospects who stood out, as well as recap the game.