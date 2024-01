Matt Cataldo celebrated four goals in St. Sebastian's win over Nobles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In a game St. Sebastian's desperately needed to win, Matt Cataldo brought his best.

The senior captain notched four goals and led his team to a 6-3 win over rival Nobles. He set the tone early in the first period, scored the eventual game-winner and secured a win for the Arrows when he potted an empty-net goal in the final minute.

With the win, St. Sebastian's improved to 12-5-0, while Nobles fell to 10-5-2.

Here is a full recap along with seven takeaways from the game.