7 takeaways from Malden Catholic’s dramatic 2-1 win over Duxbury

Ava Baker (18) celebrates her game-winning goal for Malden Catholic over Duxbury. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Ava Baker didn't like her shooting angle.

Malden Catholic's junior captain out of North Reading, Mass., walked the blue line and skated toward the high slot as time wound down. With 15.7 seconds remaining in regulation, she sent a quick, low wrist shot in toward goal. The puck changed direction and zipped past Duxbury goaltender Anna McGinty to lift MC to a 2-1 win over the top-ranked team in the state.

Antonia DiZoglio also scored for the Lancers, while Taylor Daley earned the win.

Megan Carney scored for Duxbury, who saw its 12-game win streak come to an end.

Here's a full recap, plus takeaways and standouts from the game.