Jack Sadowski (middle) and Sam LeDrew (right) put up three points each in the win over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Cushing led Kimball Union by two goals with roughly five minutes to play in the second period. The Penguins had beaten KUA on the road Friday night, so it looked like Cushing would cruise to another win.

Then Sam LeDrew found another level, notching a hat trick over the final period and a half, leading Kimball Union to a 4-2 win.

Here's a full recap along with seven takeaways.