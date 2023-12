Luke Goukler with the Central Mass. Penguins in the fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

GROTON, Mass. — Just 38 seconds into the most anticipated matchup of the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament's first round, Lawrence Academy scored.

Defenseman Shawn Leary (Dorchester, Mass.) jumped into the play and fired one past Cushing goalie Marko Bilic, giving the Spartans — and the home crowd — a boost.

From there, however, it was all Cushing, as the Penguins took down Lawrence Academy, 5-2.

Here is a full recap with seven takeaways from the matchup.