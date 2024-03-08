7 standouts from St. Mary’s win over Shrewsbury

Bella Freitas scored twice to lift St. Mary's over Shrewsbury in the MIAA Division 1 girls Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — St. Mary's got its revenge.

The No. 2 Spartans took down defending champion No. 7 Shrewsbury, 2-1, in a rematch of last season's state title game.

Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.) scored twice for St. Mary's, while Gianna Tringale (Danvers, Mass.) made 28 saves.

Natalie MacCausland scored for Shrewsbury.

The Spartans advance to face No. 11 Archbishop Williams in the Final Four. A second straight trip the Garden will be on the line.

Here is a full recap, plus seven standouts from the game.