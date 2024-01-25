New England Hockey Journal

7 standouts from St. Mary’s 3-0 win at Malden Catholic

Avatar photo
By

St. Mary's vs. Malden Catholic
St. Mary's shut out Malden Catholic, 3-0, in a premier MIAA matchup Wednesday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MALDEN, Mass. — St. Mary's speed was on full display from the start on Wednesday night as the Spartans knocked off Malden Catholic, 3-0, on the road in one of the top MIAA matchups.

A pair of freshman forwards helped lead the way for St. Mary's as Alyssa Norden (Peabody, Mass.) had two goals and an assist, and Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.) also scored. Senior defender Kasey Litwin (Swampscott, Mass.) had a pair of assists, and senior Gianna Tringale (Danvers, Mass.) made 21 saves in the shutout. 

St. Mary's (11-1-1) has won three in a row with shutouts in two of the three wins. Meanwhile, coming off a tie with Archbishop Williams and a loss to Burlington, MC (8-3-2) is now winless in three straight (0-2-1). They were shut out in both losses.

Here's a full recap and seven standouts from the game.  

