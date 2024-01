Christian Rosa points at the Xaverian student section after opening the scoring. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — In a clash between the top two teams in the MIAA, one established its dominance convincingly on Wednesday night.

St. John's Prep, ranked No. 2 in our rankings this week, took down Xaverian, ranked No. 1, 5-2, on the road.

The Eagles played a cleaner, more physical game. They were a step faster all night, winning puck battles and having little difficulty getting to the front of Xaverian's net.

Here is a full recap and seven standouts from the game.