7 standouts from New England District at 2023 Select 17 camp

Ryan Staples played his fall hockey with the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How about those New England District kids?

The New England District took home the USA Hockey Select 17 championship on Wednesday when they edged out the Pacific District, 6-5, in overtime. Brunswick defenseman and Dartmouth commit Cooper Cleaves had the game-winning tally.

Needless to say, it was a tournament to remember for the New England District.

Four of the top 10 point-getters came from the New England District. The team also featured a goalie who was one of the best in the tournament.

I flew into Buffalo on Sunday morning, which meant I missed the game that started at 8:30 a.m. that day. I did, however, get to see the New Englanders on Monday and Tuesday, as they secured wins over the Central District and Atlantic District.

Here are seven standouts from my viewings of the New England District.