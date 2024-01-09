7 standouts from Catholic Memorial’s 8-3 win over Pope Francis

Nick D'Olympio had reason to celebrate in Monday's win against Pope Francis. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Through two periods, Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis, two of the top teams in the MIAA, were neck-and-neck.

Then the final 17 minutes began and Catholic Memorial exploded for five goals to win the game, 8-3.

As lopsided of a score as this was, the teams were close through two periods. It came down to the third period: While Pope Francis fell apart, Catholic Memorial found a new gear, which it needed to do. The Knights hadn't won since Dec. 20 against Hingham.

Let's dive into some standout prospects.