New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

7 standouts from Catholic Memorial’s 8-3 win over Pope Francis

Avatar photo
By

Nick D'Olympio had reason to celebrate in Monday's win against Pope Francis. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Through two periods, Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis, two of the top teams in the MIAA, were neck-and-neck. 

Then the final 17 minutes began and Catholic Memorial exploded for five goals to win the game, 8-3. 

As lopsided of a score as this was, the teams were close through two periods. It came down to the third period: While Pope Francis fell apart, Catholic Memorial found a new gear, which it needed to do. The Knights hadn't won since Dec. 20 against Hingham. 

Let's dive into some standout prospects. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA power rankings: St. John’s Shrewsbury flies up top 10

While many boys prep teams were largely away after Christmas, the MIAA teams kicked into high gear. Several top-ranked teams were vying for wins in…
Read More

7 standouts from Catholic Memorial’s 8-3 win over Pope Francis

BOSTON — Through two periods, Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis, two of the top teams in the MIAA, were neck-and-neck. Then the final 17 minutes…
Read More

9 uncommitted standouts from GameSheet Prep Cup

EXETER, N.H. — In the GameSheet Prep Cup, Northwood took down Kimball Union, 4-3, in the championship on Sunday, capping off the three-day event. I…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter