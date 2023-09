Jacoby Palmer is a standout defenseman for the 14U Jr. Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WALPOLE, Mass. — The last weekend in August was the River Rats Jamboree. This past weekend was the Eastern Alliance Kickoff. In other words, fall hockey is back in full swing.

Tons of hockey teams and players battled it out at rinks across Massachusetts in the Eastern Alliance Kickoff.

One of the levels I focused most on was the 14U group. I already covered the forwards in a separate story, so this one will focus only on defensemen and goalies who stood out.

Let's dive in.