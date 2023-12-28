New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

7 New Englanders picked for USA Hockey’s All-American Game

Cole Eiserman headlines the locals for the 2024 All-American Game. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

When the puck drops on USA Hockey's All-American Game next month, New England will be well-represented.

In all, seven locals got the call to participate in the game, which will take place on Jan. 15 in Plymouth, Mich.

The game is used to showcase top prospects eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. The players were picked from the U.S. National Team Development Program's U18 team and the USHL.

Four locals got the call last season: Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) and Will McDonough (Duxbury, Mass.). While Smith and Leonard were eventually top-10 picks, Vote and McDonough weren't chosen in the 2023 NHL Draft.

7 New Englanders picked for USA Hockey's All-American Game

