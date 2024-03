David Bosco was a standout for Belmont Hill this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's a big deal to be picked for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Heading to Plymouth, Mich., for two years can shape the rest of a career. There, players are developed both on and off the ice, as they face top competition in the USHL during their U17 season and Division 1 colleges as U18s.

The first step is getting an invitation to NTDP Evaluation Camp, which will be held March 19-23.

Seven New England natives were invited, along with another skater who plays at a local school.