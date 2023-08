All Caroline Harvey did in 2022-23 was impress at Wisconsin. (Meg Kelly/Wisconsin Athletics)

Seven New Englanders will be competing this week as USA Hockey holds the Women's O18 National Festival at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

With the O18 players, the goal is to evaluate players for the 2023-24 U.S. Women’s National Team, which competes at the Rivalry Series in November and December.

It also is used to help pick the Collegiate Women’s Select Team rosters for the Collegiate Series against Canada. That will happen Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid.