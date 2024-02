Laz Giardina (left) and Matt Cataldo share words in their Feb. 9 game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Both St. Sebastian's and Lawrence Academy knew what was at stake entering Wednesday night's matchup.

St. Sebastian's needed a strong showing to stay in the No. 8 spot in the Elite 8. Lawrence, on the other hand, didn't have a shot at the premier prep tournament but wanted a win to gain the highest seed possible in the Large School class and play spoiler for St. Sebastian's.

Instead, the teams tied, 2-2.

Here's a full recap of the game along with seven uncommitted standouts.