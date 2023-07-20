6 uncommitted standouts from Foxboro Prep League

Rian Chudzinski had five goals and eight points at 2023 Select 16 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday night marked the sixth night of the Foxboro Summer Prep League, which is where some of the premier high school and prep school players in the region play at the Foxboro Sports Center.

All three games were solid, featuring players showcasing how they've improved in the offseason if there even is one (there really isn't).

Did the games carry the intensity of a mid-January prep school game? No, but no one expects them to.

Of course, there are the usual suspects like Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.), Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.), Dylan Krayer (Concord, Mass.), Dylan Hunt (Marlborough, Mass.) and Sam Caulfield (Needham, Mass.) playing well and the college commits too — it felt like Dartmouth commit Ben Buckley (Warwick, R.I.) always had the puck.

But I tried my best to watch players I haven't seen a ton of to this point. Here are six who stood out.