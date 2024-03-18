6 things to watch in college hockey conference championships

UMass took down Providence on Saturday to advance to the Hockey East semifinals. (Eryka Ingram/UMass Hockey)

It’s conference championship week in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

As the Hockey East final four teams converge on TD Garden for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship, there will not just be a trophy at stake but also significant ramifications on the PairWise race ahead of NCAAs.

The ECAC Hockey field includes a pair of New England teams, one of which looks to shock the Quinnipiac-led field. An Atlantic Hockey series comeback also led to the return of one local program to the cusp of a championship.

Here are the biggest takeaways from this past weekend and looking ahead to one of the most exciting weekends on the college hockey calendar.