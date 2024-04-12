Will Smith opens the scoring in the Frozen Four semifinal. (David Berding/Getty Images

Boston College has punched its ticket to the ultimate game in Saint Paul.

After archrival Boston University’s championship hopes ended with a 2-1 loss to Denver in Thursday’s first Frozen Four semifinal, the top-seeded Eagles left no doubt about their status.

Freshman Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) added to his nation-leading point total with goals in each of the first two periods, leading BC to a 4-0 win over Michigan that secured its 12th-ever spot in a national championship game.

Thursday’s results set up a national title showdown of two regional No. 1 seeds in the Eagles and Pioneers, who already staged an exciting contest back in October in Chestnut Hill. Should BC avenge the early-season loss, it would start a championship celebration on the Heights for the first time since 2012.

One more. Saturday at 6 p.m. For all the marbles.

Let's dive into takeaways. First from BC's win.