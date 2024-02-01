6 standouts from Lawrence Academy’s 4-3 win over Belmont Hill

Shawn Leary scored two goals to give Lawrence Academy the win over Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — The momentum seemed to be completely in favor of Belmont Hill.

With 2:24 left, Sextants senior forward Marco Beshere (Winthrop, Mass.) knocked in a goal from in front of the net to tie the game and put Lawrence Academy on the ropes.

Just moments later, however, Belmont Hill took a penalty. And with 39.8 seconds left in the third, Lawrence Academy senior defender Shawn Leary (Dorchester, Mass.) dropped into the slot and finished a chance, giving the Spartans the eventual 4-3 win.

Here is a full recap along with six standout players from the game.