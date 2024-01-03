Lucy DelGallo hoists the Tenney Cup trophy after Notre Dame (Hingham) beat Braintree. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

KINGSTON, Mass. — After already touching on six standout forwards from the final day of the Tenney Cup, let's look at the standout defenders and goalies from Monday's action.

The annual tournament features some of the best girls hockey teams in the MIAA, be it Division 1 forces like Notre Dame (Hingham), Bishop Feehan or Hingham, as well as Division 2 stalwart Duxbury.

I made it out to the Bog in Kingston on Monday for the tournament's final day, taking in NDA's 3-0 championship win over Braintree, Duxbury's 4-0 revenge against Bishop Feehan in the consolation and Hingham's back-and-forth 5-3 win over Archbishop Williams.

NDA also won the inaugural Tenney Cup in the 2021-22 season. Hosts Duxbury won last season's edition of the event.

Let's dive into six defenders and goalies who stood out.