New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

6 observations from Nobles’ 4-2 win over St. Sebastian’s

Avatar photo
By

Kyle O'Leary has been vital for Nobles this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — There's a reason Nobles forward Kyle O'Leary is one of the biggest breakout prospects in prep this season. It was on display Wednesday night.

With the score tied late in the third period of Nobles' matchup with St. Sebastian's, the Arrows had an offensive zone face-off. When the play moved to the neutral zone, O'Leary forced a turnover and created a 2-on-1.

The decision to pass or to shoot in that situation keeps even the best forwards awake at night. O'Leary made the right call — he shot it and it went past St. Sebastian's goalie Pelle Russo, giving Nobles the lead.

Nobles added an empty-netter from Teddy MacAusland with 10 seconds to play, giving the home team a 4-2 win.

Here is a full recap along with six observations from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

Will Smith, Ryan Leonard win gold medal with U.S. at World Junior Championship

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage. Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of…
Read More
Calleigh Brown

Girls prep hockey forecast: What can we expect in 2024?

The holidays are behind us, and prep hockey is about to be back in full swing. We learned quite a bit from the holiday tournaments…
Read More

5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here. Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter