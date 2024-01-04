6 observations from Nobles’ 4-2 win over St. Sebastian’s

Kyle O'Leary has been vital for Nobles this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — There's a reason Nobles forward Kyle O'Leary is one of the biggest breakout prospects in prep this season. It was on display Wednesday night.

With the score tied late in the third period of Nobles' matchup with St. Sebastian's, the Arrows had an offensive zone face-off. When the play moved to the neutral zone, O'Leary forced a turnover and created a 2-on-1.

The decision to pass or to shoot in that situation keeps even the best forwards awake at night. O'Leary made the right call — he shot it and it went past St. Sebastian's goalie Pelle Russo, giving Nobles the lead.

Nobles added an empty-netter from Teddy MacAusland with 10 seconds to play, giving the home team a 4-2 win.

Here is a full recap along with six observations from the game.