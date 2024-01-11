Lynden Breen is an offensive leader for Maine. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It wouldn’t be surprising if some college hockey fans in New England were dreaming a bit recently.

At one point during this past weekend’s action, the top four teams in the PairWise Rankings all hailed from New England.

A Saturday night tie during Maine’s series with Colgate jumbled some things around and dropped the Black Bears from No. 1, but the region is still well represented with four of the top five teams and five in the top nine.

Here’s one X-factor that we’ll be watching as each of those teams looks to maintain their success on a national level during this second semester.