5 uncommitted standouts from Mount St. Charles-Long Island Gulls 18U matchup

Andrew Cowgill is a standout defenseman for the Long Island Gulls 18U team. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — This past weekend, five different programs across the 16U and 18U levels descended on Adelard Arena at Mount St. Charles for Northeast Pack hockey.

The five programs were Mount St. Charles, Long Island Gulls, New Jersey Rockets, Pittsburgh Pens Elite and BK Selects.

Mount St. Charles and the Gulls battled Friday afternoon, with the 16Us taking the ice first and the 18Us following. The Gulls swept the series, starting with a 6-1 win at the 16U level.

But, the 18U game came down to the wire, with the Gulls narrowly escaping with a 3-1 win. Thomas Zocco tipped in the game-winning goal with 2:29 left in the third period.

Ben Jarosz (Franklin, Mass.) had the lone goal for Mount St. Charles when he rifled a shot over Gulls goalie William Braun's glove early in the third period.

Here are five uncommitted players who stood out during the game.

