Prep Schools

5 uncommitted standouts from Cushing’s win over Tilton

By

Cooper Rautenstrauch
Cooper Rautenstrauch played his fall hockey for the Central Mass Penguins. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. – Special teams was the difference in Cushing’s 3-0 victory over Tilton on Wednesday afternoon at Iorio Arena.

Emerson Marshall (Gloucester, Mass.) and Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) struck for power play goals before AJ Sacco (Middleton, Mass.) put the game on ice with an empty net tally. Senior goaltender Cooper Rautenstrauch wasn’t tested often, but he stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Cushing was the better team and it showed in the distinct advantage the Penguins had in shots on goal. Cushing didn’t bring its ‘A’ game, but still found a way to win, which is the sign of a good team.

Here were the top uncommitted standouts from the game.

