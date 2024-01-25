5 things to watch in Boston College-Boston University showdown

BC freshmen Ryan Leonard (left) and Will Smith embrace. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The series that college hockey fans have circled on their calendars all season is finally here. The Battle of Commonwealth Avenue will take center stage this weekend.

After meeting four times last season, No. 1 Boston University and No. 2 Boston College will resume their historic rivalry with an epic stretch that includes the traditional home-and-home series in Hockey East play and a Beanpot semifinal matchup.

This weekend, the Eagles will play host at Conte Forum on Friday night before the scene shifts to the Terriers’ Agganis Arena on Saturday. The teams will reconvene at TD Garden just over a week later in the Beanpot.

Here are five storylines to watch when the rivals meet this weekend.