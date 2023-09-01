5 takeaways from first two games for Boston Jr. Eagles 14U

Carter Meyer celebrates with Finn Sears against the LI Gulls at the River Rats Jamboree. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Boston Jr. Eagles have made a habit of getting some of the best local players in each age group for a long time.

They're not the only team to complete such a feat, but the Eagles consistently draw in top talent. Recently, former Junior Eagle Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) walked across the stage as the No. 4 overall pick in June's NHL Draft.

This season's 14U team looks to be following a similar trend.

It's still very early — the squad full of 2009-born players has only played two games. Both were played at the River Rats Jamboree, which took place on Monday and Tuesday. Many of the onlookers at Foxboro Sports Center flocked over to both games to get a look at the next generation of premier local talent.

The Eagles, coached by Freddy Meyer (Sanbornville, N.H.), put on a show in both games. On Monday, they crushed the Long Island Gulls, 11-1, requiring there to be a running clock in the second half. Meyer's team took down Philadelphia Hockey Club, 5-1, the next day.

Had Philly Hockey Club goalie Chase Pastor, a '10, not stood on his head for the entire game, it would've been a much more lopsided score.

Because it's early, here are my first impressions of one of the most intriguing 14U teams in the region.